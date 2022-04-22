Submit Photos/Videos
Gold Cross waiving training fee to combat EMT shortage

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From retail to education, just about every industry is struggling with staff shortages. But when it comes to an emergency, we depend on critical workers to keep us alive.

That’s why our local ambulance service is turning to more creative ways to get applicants in the door. Gold Cross says it’s in critical need of people to do this critical job.

They’re waiving a big fee to give people an opportunity to get in the door.

“We’re doing everything that we can to put more EMTs on the street,” said Michael Meyers, Gold Cross EMS, director of business development.

The desks are empty now, but soon 24 students will fill the seats.

“I think our challenge is the same challenge that we’ve seen nationwide,” he said.

According to a survey of EMS organizations, in 2020, the American Ambulance Association found nearly a third of the workforce left their ambulance company. Eleven percent left in the first three months.

In October, the AAA described the issue as ‘crippling’ and a threat to 911 service.

“People are walking away from the medical field. So, we’ve had to come up with solutions,” said Meyers.

Solutions to fill the seats in this classroom.

“In order to be an EMT, you would have to take the class, pass the class and then pass the state test,” he said.

Gold Cross is offering the EMT class for free. It typically costs more than $1,000.

They’ll also cover the costs of the state-required certification test. The first class starts April 25.

“We are considering starting another class that will, I guess, start maybe in the middle of this one so that we can bring in as many people as we possibly can,” he said.

They say more EMTs will mean better and faster service.

“This type of career where you can actually change someone’s life, you can save someone’s life,” said Meyers.

They are potential sign-on bonuses, too. If interested, visit Gold Cross.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

