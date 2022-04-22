Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Ga. prosecutor accidentally shoots himself at courthouse

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an assistant prosecutor accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own handgun at his office inside a Georgia courthouse.

An incident report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says Assistant District Attorney Matthew Breedon was trying to show his gun to a co-worker when it fired as he drew the weapon from its holster.

WJCL-TV says sheriff’s reports obtained through an open records request show the investigator assigned to the April 4 shooting requested that the case be declared inactive with no charges filed.

The records also say that Breedon’s gun was returned to him.

Breedon and his boss, Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney Daphne Totten, did not immediately return phone and email messages Friday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Meade
Social media helped alert cops to Aiken County hostage situation
All was calm on April 21, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway, but the situation was fast-moving...
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
If you recognize this vehicle, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Do you recognize this vehicle linked to Augusta slaying?
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Coroner issues report on Bamberg college student’s death
One person injured by Greene Street shooting in Augusta

Latest News

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta’s air pollution called out by American Lung Association
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed...
Mark Meadows also registered to vote in South Carolina
New Aldi coming to south Augusta
A progress report on new Aldi grocery store in Augusta