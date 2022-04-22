Submit Photos/Videos
Fort Gordon makes room for new cyber campus

Fort Gordon Single Tower
Fort Gordon Single Tower(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence has invited the public to the Single Towers Memorialization Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place in the middle court at the tower base at 3 p.m. on April 22. It will also be live-streamed on the CCoE Facebook page.

MORE | Army recruiters target region to fill growing number of cyber jobs

Officials say the landmark will be demolished in phases over several months and replaced by a new HQ facility. This is one step leading to what will be known as the Fort Gordon Cyber Campus.

The new college-like campus will include modern classrooms, powerful heating and air, and robust communications capabilities. The project is set to complete in 2033.

The estimated cost is $924 million and will include four new buildings, eight modernized facilities, and the demolition of 10 buildings.

