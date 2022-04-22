Submit Photos/Videos
Fire burns abandoned home, endangers others in Aiken County

(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews in Aiken County worked Friday afternoon to keep a fire at an abandoned house from spreading to other nearby structures.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. at 239 Keys Dairy Road, according to dispatchers.

They said other nearby homes were in danger.

Crews arrived to find the house fully burning, heavy smoke could be seen from quite a distance.

They said vinyl siding was even starting to melt on a nearby structure.

The blaze was so massive, Langley Fire Department crews called for assistance from other agencies.

Law enforcement was working to block nearby traffic in the area off Pine Log Road so crews could have access to the fire.

The fire wasn’t far from another one Wednesday off Pine Log Road. That fire at 376 Project Road affected a family who’d just homed into the home because their house had caught fire Monday.

