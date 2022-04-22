Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Emory University to drop names of 2 men, citing their pasts

A group of college or high school graduates wearing the traditional cap and gown. Shallow...
A group of college or high school graduates wearing the traditional cap and gown. Shallow depth of field. (WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Emory University in Atlanta will remove the names of a former psychologist and a former U.S. Supreme Court justice from campus institutions and professorships.

President Gregory Fenves announced the changes this week. They follow his naming a committee in 2020 to examine people whose names are honored by Emory.

The Yerkes National Primate Research Center is named for psychologist and primatologist Robert Yerkes, who the university said “vigorously supported” eugenics. It will become the Emory National Primate Research Center.

Two professorships in the university’s law school now named for L.Q.C. Lamar will become Emory School of Law Distinguished Professors. Lamar wrote Mississippi’s secession ordinance and defended slavery

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know
All was calm on April 21, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway, but the situation was fast-moving...
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
If you recognize this vehicle, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Do you recognize this vehicle linked to Augusta slaying?
One person injured by Greene Street shooting in Augusta
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Coroner issues report on Bamberg college student’s death

Latest News

In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
Georgia voting stickers
Voter registration in Georgia possibly cut by website change
Children's Hospital of Georgia
Kisners to present $1M to Children’s Hospital of Georgia
Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County shoot-out suspect threatened officers day before, cops say