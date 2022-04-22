Emory University to drop names of 2 men, citing their pasts

ATLANTA (AP) — Emory University in Atlanta will remove the names of a former psychologist and a former U.S. Supreme Court justice from campus institutions and professorships.

President Gregory Fenves announced the changes this week. They follow his naming a committee in 2020 to examine people whose names are honored by Emory.

The Yerkes National Primate Research Center is named for psychologist and primatologist Robert Yerkes, who the university said “vigorously supported” eugenics. It will become the Emory National Primate Research Center.

Two professorships in the university’s law school now named for L.Q.C. Lamar will become Emory School of Law Distinguished Professors. Lamar wrote Mississippi’s secession ordinance and defended slavery

