Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nice weather will stick around today. Morning lows will be near 50. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs warmer in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. Weather looks great for the the Augusta Greenjackets game this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s during game time. First pitch is at 7:05 PM!

Getting warmer through the weekend. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s Saturday and Sunday. Patchy dense fog is possible both mornings this weekend, so be safe on the roads and bodies of water if you’re up early! Afternoon highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny Saturday and then generally sunny Sunday. Winds will be light out of the southeast between 5-10 mph through the weekend.

HOT temps Monday with highs getting close to 90 in the afternoon. Staying dry through Monday with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our next cold front brings the chance for rain on Tuesday. Rain totals don’t look too impressive and should stay below 0.25″ for most of the area. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Tuesday ahead of the front. Severe weather doesn’t look likely. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Rain will clear Tuesday night into early Wednesday. We’ll bring sunny skies back to the CSRA as high pressure builds in behind the cold front. Temperatures will be a little cooler behind the front. Highs Wednesday and Thursday next week will be in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.