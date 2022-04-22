Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta’s air pollution called out by American Lung Association

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Lung Association released several lists of the most polluted cities this year — and Augusta was one of them.

The Garden City comes in No. 25 in “year-round particle pollution trends.”

The top five for year-round particle pollution are in California:

  1. Bakersfield
  2. Fresno-Madera-Hanford
  3. Visalia
  4. San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland
  5. Los Angeles-Long Beach

“I think specifically with this report we want to encourage residents to be aware of air quality, especially individuals with children or elderly and those who have chronic disease,” said Ashley Lyerly, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association.

She says the association is focused on how these conditions affect people dealing with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

The report reveals nearly 9 million more people were impacted by particle pollution this year than last.

The cities with the cleanest air, in alphabetical order, were:

  • Bangor, Maine
  • Burlington-South Burlington-Barre, Vt.
  • Charlottesville, Va.
  • Elmira-Corning, N.Y.
  • Harrisonburg-Staunton, Va.
  • Lincoln-Beatrice, Neb.
  • Roanoke, Va.
  • Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Virginia Beach-Norfolk, Va./N.C.
  • Wilmington, N.C.

