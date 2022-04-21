Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

South Carolina to receive millions of dollars in energy bill assistance

The federal funds will help low-income families combat high energy bills.
The federal funds will help low-income families combat high energy bills.(Live 5 News)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Low-income families in the Palmetto State can expect some relief when paying their energy bills this Summer.

The White House announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will release an additional $6 million in assistance for South Carolina, bringing the total funding in the state to over $89 million.

This is the single-largest investment in history, according to the White House.

Nationwide, $385 million in federal funds will be dispersed to families and individuals to help with their home energy costs.

The federal funds are dispersed through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Their goal, according to their website, is to help families stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer, even helping with energy-related home repairs.

White House officials say the need for this assistance is only getting bigger.

“Extreme heat is the biggest cause of death of all weather-related deaths,” says Emilie Simons, White House Assistant Press Secretary. “We know that low-income families are in need of assistance paying their home energy bills. This is a big deal because we’re getting closer to those hot summer months, which definitely affects states like South Carolina.”

Every family applying for help will receive varying levels of assistance based off like total household income and the number of people in the home.

Simons says families curious whether they qualify can go to www.energyhelp.us, and enter their household information. From there, families can apply for assistance on LIHEAP’s website

For Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties, you can schedule an appointment for LIHEAP assistance here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know
All was calm on April 21, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway, but the situation was fast-moving...
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
If you recognize this vehicle, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Do you recognize this vehicle linked to Augusta slaying?
One person injured by Greene Street shooting in Augusta
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Coroner issues report on Bamberg college student’s death

Latest News

As work continues inside Augusta's new Dave & Buster's, now we know when it's expected to open.
Opening date revealed for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta
Here's a look at the progress on Augusta's new Dave & Buster's as of about April 12.
Dave & Buster's update
Fist bump
PVC decking company bringing 122 jobs to Barnwell County
In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
A group of college or high school graduates wearing the traditional cap and gown. Shallow...
Emory University to drop names of 2 men, citing their pasts