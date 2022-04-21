Submit Photos/Videos
Project Freedom Ride heads west with Georgia shelter dogs

By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local celebrity is back at it again. We caught up with 10-year-old Roman McConn as he set a new batch of shelter pups on a journey to their new homes.

He has his own show on Disney VD. The show is all about his mission to save dogs.

For McConn, life is good.

“I love puppies. I love just being in a whole pen full of them,” he said.

MORE | Project Freedom Ride is giving dogs a new home in CSRA

His rescue, Project Freedom Ride rescued puppies out of the Burke County Animal Shelter. They’re about to load them up for transport.

And they’ve got some help.

“There’s like 30 kids surrounding his pen right now,” said McConn.

Kids in the Beta Club at his school got to see what Project Freedom Ride is all about.

“It was definitely different because we don’t normally get 30 kids to come help out,” he said.

MORE | Local 10-year-old gets TV show on his mission to save dogs

They gave the dogs lots of love and helped get them in the van.

Roman says it’s not a bad day for these shelter dogs. The van is in Texas now. They’re going to pick up 15 more dogs before continuing their trip west. Some dogs are going all the way to Canada.

“Some of them are going to their new home, and they’re getting so much love as well. Like it’s just awesome,” said McConn.

