Local center says it’s in critical need of blood, platelet donors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center says it is in urgent need of blood and platelet donations.

All blood types are needed, but especially A-types, B-Types and O negative.

All platelet types are needed. Shepeard is the CSRA’s local nonprofit blood center, and supplies local hospitals such as AU Health, Piedmont-Augusta, Aiken Regional, and Burke Medical Center, just to list a few. No appointment is required to donate. Shepeard has three centers in the CSRA – go to shepeardblood.org for locations and hours.

In addition to Shepeard’s three local centers, there are several mobile blood drives coming up this month, including:

Augusta University Police Department, April 21- 2-6 p.m.

Edgefield Community, April 22, 12-4 p.m. (155 Carolina Square)

First Baptist Church of Keysville, April 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bonefish Grill, Augusta, April 25, 4-7 p.m.

Greenbrier High School, April 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Go to the following link and type in your ZIP code to find other donation opportunities: https://donor.shepeardblood.org/donor/schedules/zip

As a general reminder, donors must be in good health to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment.

