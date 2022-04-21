Local beekeeper discusses the importance of saving honeybees

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local beekeeper took down a swarm of bees near Rhodes Farm, creating quite the buzz in the community.

We spoke to them to find out why honeybees are out and about.

It’s honeybee season, and calls are swarming removers to relocate them. John Brecht, a local beekeeper, says honeybees are in a feeding frenzy, working to gather nectar from springs blooming flowers.

“This is when bees, honeybees normally swarm. It’s their natural response to swarm. That’s how they multiply. A hive will send out will make a new queen and send the old queen out with half the population of the hive to find a hollow tree somewhere,” he said.

Brecht says honeybees choose with intention.

“They send out scout bees to find out exactly where they want to go. Collectively, they make the decision to go to site A or site B, and then they all go with the queen,” said Brecht.

If you see a swarm, Brecht says don’t panic. Stay calm.

“Bees are very docile in that swarm state. Before they swarm, they load up on honey. They are less apt to sting,” he said.

As vital as their population is to our livelihood, their own is at stake. Brehct says do not use an insecticide on a swarm but call a professional resource like the Aiken Beekeepers Association to remove it.

“There has been a decrease in the population of honeybees, and they get a lot of things done because of the population of their colony. We all depend on pollination to eat to pollinate the plants to grow our food,” he said.

