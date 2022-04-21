Submit Photos/Videos
Hostage situation leads to shoot-out with deputies

Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - Captain Eric Abdullah confirms a hostage situation on Jefferson Davis HWY near Interstate 520 has led to a shoot-out with deputies.

Multiple shots have been fired. Jefferson Davis HWY is shut down in both directions.

The suspect is still in the vehicle.

Officers do have the hostage and she is safe. They are still engaging with the suspect.

