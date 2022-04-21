Here’s what the nine Augusta mayor candidates want you to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As our community works toward solutions, Augustanas are getting ready to vote for a new mayor.

There’s no shortage of candidates. Nine people are in the race.

We talked to the candidates about what they want voters to know about them. The pool of mayor candidates is one of the largest Augusta has seen on a ballot, all wanting the seat in this office.

Donald Bradshaw, entrepreneur, says he wants to see “the Garden City can shine like she should.”

He says his focus is giving everyone a voice. From military to the medical community and addressing homelessness and mental health needs.

Charlie Hannah, current president of the board of education, says he wants to “set the standards for open, honest and accessible leadership” as mayor.

A.K. Hasan, board of education member, has a 10-point priority list. Including changing the city’s name, reducing crime, and property taxes.

Robert Ingham, a tax accountant, says he’s an “ambassador for goodwill.” He’s aiming to be a public supporter.

Lucas Johnson, a customer service representative, wants to bring full transparency and accountability. Including a reduction of the mayor’s budget.

Garnett Johnson is the owner of Augusta Office Solutions. His three-tiered focus is on growth, action, and results. Create opportunities for underserved areas and be accessible through an open-door policy. Here’s his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Former Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick says he wants to make a “difference day one.” Prioritizing economic growth, jobs, and housing.

Lori Myles is a former educator. “The pink vote,” as she calls it. Her focus is on the needs and numbers, health disparities, jobs, homelessness, and more.

Former Commissioner Marion Williams calls himself “a leader you can depend on.” Focusing on creating systemic change in government.

A ballot of nine, but the choice is up to you.

