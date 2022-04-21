Grovetown, Augusta residents admit role in illegal pill operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four defendants are awaiting sentencing after admitting they participated in an operation that used pill-making machines to package and distribute illegal drugs, according to federal prosecutors.

Albert “Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Decatur, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and to distribute methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE:

The guilty plea subjects Bynoe to a statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties, followed by a period of supervised release after completion of any prison term.

Other pleas in the case include:

His mother, Cynthia Dessaure-Outlaw, 58, of Grovetown, pleaded guilty to unlawful transport of drug paraphernalia.

Darnee “Lafayette” Cooper, 34, of Columbia, S.C., pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Nicholas Butler, 42, of Augusta, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

As described in court documents and proceedings, the investigation began in 2018 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents flagged a shipment addressed to Dessaure-Outlaw that contained, among other items, molds for a commercial pill-making machine.

Dessaure-Outlaw voluntarily forfeited the materials.

In 2020, investigators from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration flagged a shipment of a pill maker sent to Dessaure-Outlaw’s Grovetown address and found three prior shipments that had been sent to a Columbia, S.C. address in Bynoe’s name along with large amounts of powdered binding agents used to manufacture pills.

In 2021, agents searched Bynoe’s residence in Decatur and his rented storage unit in Tucker, seizing methamphetamine, a pill maker, pill molds in the shape of a joker and seashells, firearms, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A September 2021 federal indictment charged Dessaure-Outlaw and Bynoe in the operation, along with Cooper, Butler and other members of the conspiracy. All four defendants pleaded guilty.

Sentencing for the four defendants has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.