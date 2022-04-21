Do you recognize this vehicle linked to Augusta slaying?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released photos of a vehicle believed to be associated with a fatal shooting earlier this week.

The shooting was reported at 7:23 a.m. Monday when deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road to investigate a report of a death. At the scene, deputies found a male victim who’d been shot at least once time.

The victim had been found by a passing motorist and pronounced dead on the scene at 7:58 a.m., according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Bowen identified the victim as Johnnie Coleman, 72, of the 200 block of Holloway Drive.

If you recognize this vehicle, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you. (WRDW)

Authorities believe the shooting happened around 4 a.m., and on Thursday they released photos of a vehicle last seen traveling north on Old Savannah Road towards Molly Pond Road after the murder. It may have been in the area of Ninth Avenue through Sixth Avenue shortly before the incident.

Coleman was slain after leaving the area of Valero’s gas station at 2078 Old Savannah Road.

Coleman’s slaying was among several in the past week across the region. The crime surge prompted Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree to announce that “decisive action” is being taken to stop the deaths.

Here’s a look at other deadly violence in the CSRA in the past week:

A dead female was found just before noon Tuesday outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. The death was considered suspicious from the start, but the coroner ruled Tuesday that the death was the result of a homicide. The victim was identified Wednesday as Brittany Kristina Dougherty, 29, of Augusta,

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late Monday after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way . The shooter fled in a gray sport utility vehicle, but suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of the 700 block of East Chapman Street, was fatally shot early Sunday in the 3700 block of Oslo Road. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sandersville police found the body of a man Saturday afternoon inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, has been arrested

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. last Thursday in the 2300 block of Prague Court, the same neighborhood as Sunday’s shooting. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Bowen said the victim’s body was sent to the GBI.

