Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will be moving in early this morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s for most of the region by sunrise. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

This morning will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s, but afternoon highs will increase to the upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the southeast most of the day generally less than 10 mph. Weather looks great for the the Augusta Greenjackets game this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s during game time. First pitch is at 7:05 PM!

Nice weather will stick around Friday. Morning lows Friday will be near 50. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs warmer in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Getting warmer through the weekend. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s. Skies will be generally sunny and winds will be light out of the southeast.

HOT temps Monday with highs getting close to 90 in the afternoon. Staying dry through Monday, but a few showers are possible by Tuesday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

