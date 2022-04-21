Coroner issues report on Bamberg college student’s mysterious death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a Bamberg college student who died several weeks ago in New Orleans is not surprised and not happy with the results of a coroner’s report.

“This coroner’s report simply confirmed what we already suspected: she died of an overdose and her Uber driver failed to take appropriate action,” the legal team for the family of Ciaya Whetstone said Thursday in a statement.

Whetstone – a business administration junior at the University of New Orleans Whetstone was a business administration junior at UNO – attended a Mardi Gras event Feb. 18. Around 1:30 a.m., she decided to go home and ordered a ride share to take her. Attorneys say the same driver who picked her up brought her to a hospital at 6:30 a.m. and she was later pronounced dead.

“The family of Ciaya Whetstone is saddened by the information contained in the coroner’s report regarding her cause of death and distraught that their daughter may have been the victim of a spiked substance which is becoming all too common,” said the statement from the family’s lawyers.

“We are waiting for law enforcement and Uber to offer additional details that will provide this family with the real information they need.”

The legal team said the family wants to know “what the Uber driver did as he witnessed a passenger dying, and why he never called 911 as he witnessed a medical emergency.”

The statement said Uber still has not released any information to the family, “so we are forced to file our lawsuit.”

Uber previously said its data shows the trip on Feb. 19 ended without incident. Uber said law enforcement submitted a request for information on the driver, vehicle information and GPS trip data, and the company complied.

