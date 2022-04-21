Submit Photos/Videos
Bond denied for third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith was denied bond Thursday in his first court appearance.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 was live in the courtroom Thursday for the first court appearance for the third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect.

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith turned himself in according to the Columbia Police Department. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Judge Mangum said Smith was charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol and and 9 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He is also charged with one count of murder/attempted murder.

The solicitor’s office requested bond be denied for Smith, with the victims, “all opposed to bond”. Mangum denied bond for Smith saying the shooting, “Terrible for every resident of this community.”

The firearm used by the second suspect Marquise Robinson was said to have been stolen from Kershaw County. Judge Mangum denied bond for Robinson on that charge.

He is one of three men in the case which started after gunfire inside the mall on April 16, 2022 caused an evacuation and a massive police response.

The other men, Jewayne Price and Marquise Robinson are both facing 9 counts of assault and battery and one count of murder. CPD said Smith is facing the same charges.

Investigators said none of the suspects were shot in the exchange but 15 people were reported injured. The gunfire in the mall ended with 9 people shot and another 6 injured as people fled the scene.

