Bond denied for third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News 10 was live in the courtroom Thursday for the first court appearance for the third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect.

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith turned himself in according to the Columbia Police Department. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Judge Mangum said Smith was charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol and and 9 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He is also charged with one count of murder/attempted murder.

The solicitor’s office requested bond be denied for Smith, with the victims, “all opposed to bond”. Mangum denied bond for Smith saying the shooting, “Terrible for every resident of this community.”

The firearm used by the second suspect Marquise Robinson was said to have been stolen from Kershaw County. Judge Mangum denied bond for Robinson on that charge.

Smith’s firearm still missing, per prosecutor @wis10 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 21, 2022

That is to stay, guns were the first resort https://t.co/3bBlkv1lrj — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 21, 2022

Max sentences:



-Attempted murder- 30 years

-9 counts of aggravated assault- 20 years per count

-Unlawful possession of pistol - 1 year in jail or $1k fine



Smith doesn’t appear to have a defense attorney @wis10



Did not wish to be sceeened for public defender @wis10 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 21, 2022

Smith facing charges of attempted murder, 9 counts of aggravated assault and battery, unlawful carrying of a pistol @wis10 pic.twitter.com/te3nGUnGk4 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 21, 2022

11th Circuit solicitors have arrived, @ColumbiaPDSC Chief Skip Holbrook also in attendance @wis10 pic.twitter.com/1YIWnTT3m3 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) April 21, 2022

He is one of three men in the case which started after gunfire inside the mall on April 16, 2022 caused an evacuation and a massive police response.

The other men, Jewayne Price and Marquise Robinson are both facing 9 counts of assault and battery and one count of murder. CPD said Smith is facing the same charges.

Investigators said none of the suspects were shot in the exchange but 15 people were reported injured. The gunfire in the mall ended with 9 people shot and another 6 injured as people fled the scene.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: the third @ColumbianaCtr shooting suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to law enforcement. Amari Sincere- Jamal Smith is housed at the Lexington Co. Detention Center on the same charges as the two previously charged suspects, Price & Robinson. pic.twitter.com/h9Ratp5FnN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 21, 2022

At this time, suspect Smith is scheduled to appear in bond court at 1:00 p.m. at the @CityofColumbia Municipal Court (next to #ColumbiaPDSC HQ). — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 21, 2022

