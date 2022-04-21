Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Bill requiring convicted drunken drivers to pay child support if parent dies passes Senate

A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require DUI drivers to pay child support if a...
A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require DUI drivers to pay child support if a parent was killed in a vehicular homicide.(wcax)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require a person to pay child support if they kill a parent and are convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication.

Tennessee lawmakers unanimously passed House Bill 1834 on Wednesday. The bill was also amended to include the names of fallen police officer Nicholas Galinger’s children.

Galinger was a Chattanooga police officer when he was struck and killed in February 2019 by a woman, Janet Hinds, who was driving while intoxicated, officials said.

The 38-year-old rookie officer was inspecting a manhole cover that had water flowing from it that evening when Hinds hit him with her car and fled, according to the Associated Press.

Hinds was found guilty earlier this year in the fatal hit-and-run and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

According to the house bill summary, if a defendant is convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication or aggravated vehicular homicide and the victim of the offense was the parent of a minor child, then the sentencing court must order the defendant to pay restitution in the form of child maintenance to each of the victim’s children until each child reaches 18 years of age and has graduated from high school.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri...
All 5 suspects caught in fatal drive-by shooting of 8-year-old girl
Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff launches ‘decisive action’ against surge in killings
Chevron Food Mart
No one injured in East Boundary convenience store shooting
From left: Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs
Aiken officers seize drugs, arrest 2 in deadly overdose case
Shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way.
Deadly shooting at Circle K on Walton Way

Latest News

Hostage situation leads to standoff with deputies
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.
‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate