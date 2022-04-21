Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re working this morning to learn more about a hostage situation and shoot-out with officers last night that shut down Jefferson Davis Highway and was streamed live on Facebook by the suspect.

On Thursday morning, the highway had reopened, suspect Nate Meade was in custody and the hostage was safe. At the scene, patrol units from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office were being loaded onto the back of a tow truck.

The situation was fast-moving the night before.

The hostage situation shut down both directions of the highway near Interstate 20.

Although the hostage was safe by 10 p.m., negotiations continued with Meade.

At some point during the confrontation with law enforcement, Meade fired several shots at officers and they returned fire, according to deputies.

According to initial reports, no one was hurt. However, Meade claimed in the Facebook stream that he’d been shot four times.

In the video, he can be seen holding a gun.

We’re working with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to get an update on any injuries, but jail records didn’t indicate he was in the Aiken County Detention Center on Thursday morning.

We’re also working to find out what charges he’ll face, what led up to the situation and who the hostage was.

CSRA crime surge

The hostage situation took place as the CSRA is seeing a surge in violent crime that until Wednesday night hadn’t spilled into Aiken County.

Most of the violence has been in Augusta, which saw five homicide victims in six days – four of them victims of shootings. Sandersville also saw a fatal shooting over the weekend.

The violence has Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree saying decisive action is being taken to cut down on the violence.

Still, even after his statement Tuesday afternoon, Augusta saw two shootings within eyesight of one another. On Tuesday night, someone shot up a Chevron station at 202 East Boundary , then on Wednesday night, a man was injured in a shooting outside Paul’s Supermarket, Greene St.

Here’s a look at deadly violence in the CSRA in the past week:

A dead female was found just before noon Tuesday outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. The death was considered suspicious from the start, but the coroner ruled Tuesday that the death was the result of a homicide. The victim was identified Wednesday as Brittany Kristina Dougherty, 29, of Augusta,

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late Monday after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way . The shooter fled in a gray sport utility vehicle, but suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

At 7:23 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road, where a passing motorist found Johnnie Coleman, 72, of Augusta, who’d been shot dead.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of the 700 block of East Chapman Street, was fatally shot early Sunday in the 3700 block of Oslo Road. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sandersville police found the body of a man Saturday afternoon inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, has been arrested

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. last Thursday in the 2300 block of Prague Court, the same neighborhood as Sunday’s shooting. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Bowen said the victim’s body was sent to the GBI.

Here’s a look at other violent crimes:

