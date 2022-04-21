Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

4 children dead in mobile home park fire, authorities say

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says four children lost their lives in a fire at a mobile home park on the city’s northeast side. (Source: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Four children have died in a fire at a mobile home park in Indiana, according to authorities.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said they received a call for a fire at Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on the northeast side of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Thursday morning.

An official with the fire department told WPTA that four children in the mobile home had died and four adults were taken to the hospital. Two pets also died in the fire, the fire department said.

The fire department said crews battled hard and had the fire under control about 20 minutes after their arrival.

The fire department had responded to another fire on April 16 at the same mobile home park. An adult and a child were able to evacuate, but a dog died in the fire. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Dupont Estates is a family-oriented mobile home park, with amenities including a pool, clubhouse and other child-friendly features. Units are individually owned and are not maintained by park ownership.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All was calm on April 21, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway, but the situation was fast-moving...
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Coroner releases name of Augusta’s latest slaying victim
One person injured by Greene Street shooting in Augusta
From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri...
All 5 suspects caught in fatal drive-by shooting of 8-year-old girl

Latest News

I-TEAM: Heart pump failure for a local veteran
I-TEAM: Heart pump failure for a local veteran
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant
Augusta candidates
Here’s what the nine Augusta mayor candidates want you to know
Georgia Department of Labor office, Augusta
Augusta sees decline in unemployment, matching U.S. trend