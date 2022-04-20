XPR Augusta ticket holders want clarity on refund status

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re staying on top of your refund status if you bought tickets to the canceled concerts at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

While some say you got your money back, others say they’re still waiting. Three weeks after the shows were called off, ticket holders are begging the company to show them the money.

“It’s not a very good situation that I’m in right now, and I’ve run out of opportunities or avenues to follow,” said Debra Poland

Poland bought four tickets as a Christmas present.

“I’ve reached out to XPR through their messenger site and asked for a refund since I have almost $900 dollars invested,” she said.

Jody Wilson spent $4,000 on tickets.

“This was kind of a ‘we’re getting back to normal’. You know, college kids come home, the high school kids come home, and we all get to go to a concert. Essentially make memories at a concert of two people that we all love,” he said.

C4 Live was the company in charge of putting on XPR Augusta. They tell us they’ve refunded 400 people so far. But they say because of the high number of cancellations, refunds could take longer.

For Wilson, he’s learned something.

We asked C4 Live how many sales they have left to issue, but they told us they don’t share ticket sale information. They also said refund sales would take ‘up to 20 days from the posted cancellation date.

It’s been 21 days since the concert was canceled and 14 days since the concert was supposed to happen.

“The feeling is, yeah, you’ve been duped. So, it’s kind of one of those where you’re like, alright, well, lesson learned,” he said.

