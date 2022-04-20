Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.(MGN)
By Matthew Segura and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNOE/Gray News) - A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.

According to downdetector.com, the spike in outage reports began around 2 p.m. EST.

The site had received more than 20,000 reports from customers at the peak of the outage. Outage reports appear to be declining as of 4:15 p.m.

The site is also showing spikes in outage reports for major carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T, but not nearly to the extent that Verizon users are reporting.

Multiple sources have reported that Verizon says its engineers are aware of the problem and have been working to resolve the issue.

Most of the outage reports are coming from the western half of the United States. The states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Colorado appear to be most affected, but some users in Louisiana are reporting having trouble as well.

The cause of the problem remains unclear.

Copyright 2022 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri...
All 5 suspects caught in murder of 8-year-old girl
Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff launches ‘decisive action’ against surge in killings
Chevron Food Mart
No one injured in East Boundary convenience store shooting
Shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way.
Deadly shooting at Circle K on Walton Way
From left: Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs
Aiken officers seize drugs, arrest 2 in deadly overdose case

Latest News

Homelessness Task Force: Short-term and long-term goals
Homelessness Task Force: Short-term and long-term goals
fruit stand
Community steps in to help local non-profit with resources
Community steps in to help local non-profit
A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a traffic stop.
Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say
Sho-Ane Design
Prom celebrations are back in a big way for this local business owner