Two suspects sought in separate Augusta crimes

From left: Jerome Bernard Hadden Jr. and Chyna Mechelle Freeman
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects wanted in connection with unrelated violent crimes, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The alert from deputies comes as the agency confronts a wave of violent crime that’s swept the CSRA in the past week, leading to six homicides in six days.

Although these cases don’t involve homicides, the slayings prompted Sheriff Richard Roundtree to issue a public statement Tuesday that “decisive action” is being taken to crack down on crime.

Jerome Bernard Hadden Jr.

Hadden is wanted on suspicion of robbery by force of an individual in an incident that occurred April 10 at Lowes on Peach Orchard Road. Hadden is known known to be in the Pepperidge subdivision area, deputies said.

Hadden is described as 17 years old, 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds. Deputies also released a photo of Hadden

Chyna Mechelle Freeman

Freeman is wanted on suspicion of an aggravated battery that occurred April 2 at Garden City Social Club in the 1100 block of Broad Street.

Freeman is known to frequent Garden City Social Club and is described as 27 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 187 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her.

How to help

Anyone with information on the locations of Hadden or Freeman is urged to contact Investigator Ken Rogers or any other violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

