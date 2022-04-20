Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

South Carolina receives $86.5 million as part of ongoing tobacco settlement

(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Attorney General, Alan Wilson announced Wednesday the state received $86.5 million as part of the annual tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).

The MSA is part of the 1998 settlement between four major U.S. tobacco manufacturers and the government. It includes 45 state Attorney General’s Offices, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

Since being signed, 50 other manufacturers have joined the agreement. It is the largest financial recovery in history. The MSA limits the industry’s advertising, marketing and provides annual payments in perpetuity to help pay for healthcare and harm caused from tobacco.

The money that’s provided to South Carolina goes primarily to the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services for Medicaid.

Wilson’s office said since 1998 the state has received $1.8 billion from the settlement.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Hostage situation leads to a shoot-out with deputies.
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Coroner releases name of Augusta’s latest slaying victim
Chevron Food Mart
No one injured in East Boundary convenience store shooting
One person injured by Greene Street shooting in Augusta
From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri...
All 5 suspects caught in fatal drive-by shooting of 8-year-old girl

Latest News

Nate Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know
From left: Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Abrams seeks to end unlimited donations for Georgia’s Kemp
Hostage situation leads to a shoot-out with deputies.
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
All was calm on April 21, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway, but the situation was fast-moving...
Scenes from aftermath of hostage situation, shoot-out
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks in front of members of the newly formed...
S.C. House members create Freedom Caucus