Deputies respond to shooting on East Boundary in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting on East Boundary Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the Chevron Food Mart, 202 East Boundary. Officers are still on the scene.

This is the second convenience store shooting in one day.

Our News 12 crew on the scene says the Food Mart has broken windows. Check WRDW.com for updates.

