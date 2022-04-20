Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Latest slaying victim identified in Augusta

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim whose body was found this week outside an Augusta home.

The death of Brittany Kristina Dougherty, 29, of Augusta, is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found Tuesday in the yard of a home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane.

LATEST CRIME COVERAGE:

She was among six people in the CSRA slain in six days during a wave of violent crime that’s sweeping the region.

Her body was found around 11:54 a.m. Tuesday and she was pronounced dead at 12:24 p.m., according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

From the start, the death was considered suspicious, but Bowen ruled later in the day that it was a homicide.

An autopsy will be performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Bowen

Amid the wave of killings, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree vowed Tuesday to stop the violence.

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is acutely aware of the uptick in homicides within the last week,” he said. “The Sheriff’s Office is taking decisive action to investigate these homicides as well as to prevent others in the future.”

In addition to the Conklin Lane homicide:

  • Shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, was fatally shot outside a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way, reportedly after an argument in the parking lot. Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was arrested.
  • At 7:23 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road, where a passing motorist found Johnnie Coleman, 72, of Augusta, who’d been shot dead.
  • JaJuan Russell, 21, of the 700 block of East Chapman Street, was fatally shot early Sunday in the 3700 block of Oslo Road. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
  • Sandersville police found the body of a man Saturday afternoon inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, has been arrested.
  • Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Prague Court, the same neighborhood as Sunday’s shooting. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Bowen said the victim’s body was sent to the GBI.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri...
All 5 suspects caught in 8-year-old’s murder
Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff launches ‘decisive action’ against surge in killings
Chevron Food Mart
No one injured in East Boundary convenience store shooting
Shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way.
Deadly shooting at Circle K on Walton Way
From left: Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs
Aiken officers seize drugs, arrest 2 in deadly overdose case

Latest News

Santavious Louis Roberts
Suspect arrested in slaying of Sandersville resident
FILE
SC anti-vaccine mandate legislation headed to governor’s desk
Morning Mix
Healthy smoothie making with Amanda Gyves
Morning Mix
Interview with Long Island medium Theresa Caputo
Morning Mix
Wellness Wednesday in Columbia County