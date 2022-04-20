Prom celebrations are back in a big way for this local business owner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic derailed so many traditions over the past few years, and prom is one of them.

But this year, the celebration is returning in full force, and behind every dress is Sho-Ane Seaton, owner of Sho-Ane’s Bridal & Formals.

“I’m available anytime when you need me,” she said.

If sequins could talk, they’d tell you Sho-Ane knows her way around designs.

“Since I was a little girl, I liked to draw,” she said.

She broke ground as she headed to design school in her home country of Taiwan.

“I the first year of students, design students, at that time. They didn’t have a design school. I was the first year 1953. There were not very many women my age educated in Taiwan in 1959,” she said.

After that, she settled here and has been dressing girls since 1984. Including faces that made it to TV.

“I even had Miss America Pageant, and they come from Chicago. Come down here for me to do their costume,” she said.

Then came 2020.

“2020 was the disaster year. We lost 75 percent of our sales,” said Seaton.

Last year was better for her.

“But this year, suddenly, 2022 after Christmas, we’ve been busy since before and after Christmas,” she said.

When we stopped by, it was hard to get a chance to pull her aside between clients. The glitter splashed on her face. A testament to a woman who can’t get her hands free.

“We’ve been very busy. Very blessed to have many loyal customers come back,” she said.

A reminder that even a pandemic can’t stop a woman whose dream was to help other girls fulfill theirs.

“I’m in the right business, so that’s why I lasted 40 years,” she said.

