Police: Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting thought gun was a prop, gave gun to 15-year-old

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect arrested in connection to a shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach appeared in court for a bond hearing Wednesday morning

Keal Brown was taken into custody on Monday in the Charleston area. He was brought back to Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

The investigation into the shooting included statements from the victim, witnesses and Brown. They also reviewed video surveillance of the incident.

A detective spoke during the hearing and explained that Brown and his family went to the Zombie Experience attraction at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House. Investigators said while inside, several members of the group were frightened by the victim who was working as a performer in the Haunted House.

One person in the group fell to the ground, and during the scramble, a gun slid back and hit Brown in the foot, according to police.

Brown told investigators he believed the gun was a prop and part of the experience when he picked it up and fired twice and hit the victim once in the shoulder.

A detective said during the bond hearing one of his children informed Brown that it was a real gun, but Brown still allowed his 15-year-old child to take possession of the gun and leave.

At this point, he has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting on Saturday night at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House, but additional charges are likely.

The detective added that they are also still working to determine who the gun belonged to and where it came from.

During the bond hearing, Mike Smith, the prosecuting attorney, said that Brown should be considered a flight risk because he didn’t stick around and he got in his car and went home to Charleston.

The victim in the case also spoke out. He said that he’s having trouble sleeping at night and has been out of work since Saturday and doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return. The victim said that Brown looked at him and fired the weapon twice and said because of this he asked that the charges be reconsidered in the case.

The judge said that based on the statements and the Brown’s criminal history, he set a $25,000 surety bond. He reminded the courtroom that he could only set bond for the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. If Brown violated the order then the bond will be revoked.

