One injured in early morning shooting in Orangeburg, officers investigating

FILE PHOTO of police lights
FILE PHOTO of police lights(WBRC)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety is asking the public for video of suspicious individuals after an early morning shooting injured a man Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Treadwell Street at 6 a.m. in reference to a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center by EMS.

Officials are asking that anyone in the area that may have recorded any suspicious individuals between 12 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. contact ODPS.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

