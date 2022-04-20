No one injured in East Boundary convenience store shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No one was injured in a late-night shooting on East Boundary.

At 10:50 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to the Chevron Food Mart at 202 East Boundary for a reported shooting call. Deputies say they found the store building had been struck several times by gunfire. Investigation revealed that an unknown person(s) fired into the building from the outside and fled the scene.

The business was open and there were several people inside the store, but no one was struck or injured in the incident.

This was the second convenience store shooting in 24 hours.

Our News 12 crew says the location has broken windows.

