Man unearths artillery round in his Burke County yard

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man dug up an artillery round in his yard outside Waynesboro, prompting a response from federal agents and the Army to safely dispose of it.

It happened April 12 at 176 Salem Circle, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

A man said he was digging up a septic tank and found the artillery round in the ground.

An agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was called out to examine it, and subsequently contacted an explosives disposal unit from Fort Steward to take care of it.

