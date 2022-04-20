Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Man unearths artillery round in his Burke County yard

A man digging up a septic tank unearthed this artillery round in his Burke County yard. The...
A man digging up a septic tank unearthed this artillery round in his Burke County yard. The Army had to be called in to safely dispose of it.(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man dug up an artillery round in his yard outside Waynesboro, prompting a response from federal agents and the Army to safely dispose of it.

It happened April 12 at 176 Salem Circle, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

A man said he was digging up a septic tank and found the artillery round in the ground.

An agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was called out to examine it, and subsequently contacted an explosives disposal unit from Fort Steward to take care of it.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri...
All 5 suspects caught in murder of 8-year-old girl
Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff launches ‘decisive action’ against surge in killings
Chevron Food Mart
No one injured in East Boundary convenience store shooting
Shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way.
Deadly shooting at Circle K on Walton Way
From left: Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs
Aiken officers seize drugs, arrest 2 in deadly overdose case

Latest News

Travis Griffin
Dad could face more charges in Burke County baby abduction
The suspect in the Hollywood Wax Museum shooting appeared for a bond hearing on Wednesday...
Police: Suspect in Hollywood Wax Museum shooting thought gun was a prop, gave gun to 15-year-old
This was the scene April 20, 2022, as crews battled a house fire at 376 Project Road in Aiken...
Crews battle house fire in Aiken County – family’s 2nd this week
Santavious Louis Roberts
Suspect arrested in slaying of Sandersville resident