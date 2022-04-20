Submit Photos/Videos
Lock & Dam Park remains closed due to high water levels

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lock & Dam Park in Augusta will remain closed to visitors due to safety concerns.

Augusta Fire and Emergency Management services announced Tuesday, saying the closing is because of debris washed ashore by high water levels and persistent flooding of the Savannah River.

The Savannah River has remained at or near flood levels for nearly two weeks. Officials say elevated water levels and dangerous current has pushed debris onto the land, making it hazardous to the public.

Both the North and South boat ramps remain closed. However, officials say the Boat House and Marina boat ramps are open for use. It is uncertain when the Lock & Dam Park will reopen.

