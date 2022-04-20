Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing Richmond County woman?

Ebony Collier
Ebony Collier(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies need the public’s help to find a missing and endangered Richmond County woman.

26-year-old Ebony Collier was last heard from on Tuesday, and her last known location was The Red Roof Inn at 3030 Washington Road.

She has black hair, brown eyes, is 5′10, and weighs about 165 pounds.

Deputies say she is possibly driving a silver 2015 Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag.

Deputies say she made suicidal comments to family members before shutting off her cell phone. Collier is considered an endangered missing person at this time.

If you see Collier or know where she could be, please contact any on-call investigator at the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

