Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Hate crimes sentencing scheduled in Augusta for men charged in Arbery killing

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Sentencing is set for August 1 for three men convicted of federal hate crimes for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison after a federal jury in February found the Arbery’s killing in 2020 was motivated by race.

The McMichaels and Bryan are already serving life sentences for murder convictions in state court.

The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood. Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery with a shotgun.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri...
All 5 suspects caught in 8-year-old’s murder
Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff launches ‘decisive action’ against surge in killings
Shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way.
Deadly shooting at Circle K on Walton Way
From left: Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs
Aiken officers seize drugs, arrest 2 in deadly overdose case
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County coroner rules suspicious death as homicide

Latest News

The project has been delayed for over a month after Tepper Sports says the city of Rock Hill...
Carolina Panthers terminate agreement with new S.C. facility; McMaster calls it ‘a disappointment’
Lock & Dam Park remains closed due to high water levels
CCBOE Candidates District 2
Columbia County Board of Education candidate forum
Columbia County Board of Education candidate forum
Columbia County Board of Education candidate forum