Hate crimes sentencing scheduled in Augusta for men charged in Arbery killing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Sentencing is set for August 1 for three men convicted of federal hate crimes for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison after a federal jury in February found the Arbery’s killing in 2020 was motivated by race.

The McMichaels and Bryan are already serving life sentences for murder convictions in state court.

The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood. Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery with a shotgun.

