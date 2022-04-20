Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Greene appeals ruling allowing challenge to re-election bid

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is appealing a federal judge’s ruling allowing a challenge to her eligibility to run for re-election to proceed.

A group of voters last month filed the challenge with the secretary of state’s office alleging that Greene helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Greene says the law that the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is unconstitutional, and she filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to prohibit state officials from enforcing it.

A judge on Monday ruled that the challenge can proceed. Greene on Tuesday filed an appeal with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

A rarely cited provision of the 14th Amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Ratified shortly after the Civil War, it was meant in part to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy from returning to Congress.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri...
All 5 suspects caught in murder of 8-year-old girl
Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff launches ‘decisive action’ against surge in killings
Chevron Food Mart
No one injured in East Boundary convenience store shooting
Shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way.
Deadly shooting at Circle K on Walton Way
From left: Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs
Aiken officers seize drugs, arrest 2 in deadly overdose case

Latest News

A state lawmaker wants tougher penalties for people caught illegally carrying handguns.
SC lawmaker wants stricter penalties for illegally carrying guns
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC senator calls for tougher penalties for illegally carrying a gun
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Ga. voters can challenge Greene’s re-election bid, judge rules
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp signs legislation to support veterans, military families