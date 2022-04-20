Defendant gets decades in Burke County molestation case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District Attorney Jared Williams hailed a guilty verdict in a child molestation case that will keep the defendant confined for decades without the possibility of parole.

Brayan Gonzalez-Colocho was found guilty of aggravated child molestation and child molestation, Williams said Wednesday.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE:

Gonzalez-Colocho forced a 7-year-old boy to perform sex acts on him in the case out of Burke County, according to Williams.

Gonzalez-Colocho was indicted by a Burke County grand jury in 2020, according to news reports.

The trial lasted three days, and Gonzalez-Colocho was sentenced to 25 years in confinement without parole for aggravated child molestation and a concurrent 20 years of confinement for child molestation, according to Williams.

“The child was subjected to mental and physical abuse to ensure silence, but this brave little person spoke up and told the truth,” Williams said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.