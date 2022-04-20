Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be clear tonight into early Wednesday morning and winds will be calm. This will allow overnight lows to drop to the mid and upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible across rural areas.

It’s going to be a cold start early this morning with lows dropping to the upper 30s! Sunshine will stay in the forecast and highs will be a little warmer in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph. Weather looks great for the the Augusta Greenjackets game this evening. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s during game time. First pitch is at 7:05 PM!

Thursday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid-40s, but afternoon highs will increase to the low 80s by the afternoon.

Nice weather will stick around Friday through the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 50s and afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 80s. Skies will be generally sunny. No rain in the forecast until the middle of next week.

