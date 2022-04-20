Dad could face more charges in Burke County baby abduction

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A father remained in Burke County jail on Wednesday, a day after being arrested in the abduction of his baby son in a case that sparked an Amber Alert until the boy was recovered.

Cases like these show the importance of Amber Alerts, according to a child advocate with the organization that sends them out.

Travis Griffin, 27, is being held on charges of kidnapping and simple battery, according to Burke County jail records.

An Amber Alert had authorities scrambling Tuesday to find the 4-month-old after the father was suspected of abducting him from 803 Davis Road.

The report came in at 10:09 p.m. Monday. Authorities believed Griffin jumped out of the residence window and fled on foot with A’hmaud Griffin. Police said they believed the baby to be endangered.

The baby was recovered safely just before noon. Authorities said they contacted the father, met him, and brought him back to Burke County.

He was taken into custody on the charges he’s being held for, but other charges may be pending.

A child advocate at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children – the organization that sends out Amber Alerts – reflected on such incidents after the baby was recovered.

“If you are receiving an Amber Alert, it’s because the child went missing right in your location. Pay attention if you get that alert, you could be the reason a child gets reunited with their family,” said Callahan Walsh.

The center has seen an increase in missing children reports since the start of the pandemic.

“For the public, there are some misconceptions. Especially around the noncustodial parental abductions. They might say, ‘Oh well, the child’s with one of their parents.’ But there’s a reason that parent didn’t have custody of the child in the first place,” Walsh said.

Since the inception of the notifications, the center has helped bring home more than 1,100 children. But in all, it’s helped recover more than 370,000 children.

“We want parents to be aware of these dangers, and we want to make sure children are empowered to make safe and smart decisions. They can identify risky situations and learn how to avoid them,” he said.

