Crews battle house fire in Aiken County – family’s 2nd this week

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled flames just after midday Wednesday at a home in Aiken County.

The fire was reported at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday at 376 Project Road, according to dispatchers.

Arriving crews from the Langley Fire Department told dispatchers they could see smoke and flames showing as they approached the one-story brick house near Pine Log Road.

A family member told News 12 this was their second house fire this week. They just moved there after their house caught fire on Monday. She says she isn’t sure what caused this fire or whether the fires had the same cause.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was extinguished very quickly, but there was an abundance of smoke.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s agency said authorities are looking at it as a suspicious fire as they search for its origin or cause.

No one was injured, and everyone was able to get out of the house, although it was occupied when first responders arrived.

Most of the damage appeared to be on the left side when facing the house.

Agencies involved included the Langley, Midland Valley and GVW fire departments.

The fire comes after one on Monday damaged a home in Aiken County.

That fire killed a family dog and destroyed the belongings of a homeowner at 1895 Green Pond Road. Crews made an interior attack on the fire, getting it extinguished within a short time. The Red Cross is assisting three residents of the home. Nothing was deemed suspicious about the fire.

