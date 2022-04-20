Community steps in to help local non-profit with resources

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost time for the Veggie Park Farmers Market in Harrisburg, but Augusta Locally Grown says it needs help making it happen.

The market will be on April 28 at 1924 Battle Row.

On Tuesday, they posted on their Facebook page saying someone stole their trailer, taking a lot of their supplies. They were worried they wouldn’t be ready by next week.

But the donations are already pouring in.

Augusta Locally Grown is slated to kick off their first farmer’s market of the year, but things took a turn when their trailer full of tables, chairs, and marketing signs were stolen.

“I need them to go to farmers’ markets, and I don’t have that now. Where am I going to get them,” questioned Rebecca Van Loenen, executive director.

With no other options, the organization reached out to the community they serve.

“I thought, let’s try Facebook,” she said.

They set up a Facebook for donations and surpassed their goals within minutes.

The main donors were the farmers themselves.

“They were willing to do it because they believe in food access, and here, we are in a well-known food desert. We’re the only food access point for miles,” said Van Loenen.

They say the show must go on, and it’s all thanks to people who live in the community.

“You’re almost at the end of your wits, and you’re just trying to supply food for your community, and this happens,” she said. “I think what hits you is when you see people rise up and come together. It makes a difference.”

