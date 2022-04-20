Columbia County Board of Education candidate forum

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Statewide elections are coming up in May, and four candidates pitched their position for a vacant board of education position in Columbia County.

Potential voters had the opportunity to question their candidates on why they should get the position.

Lee Benedict Columbia County BOE district 2 candidate: “I’m an educator. Eighteen years in the nearby public school system. I know what it’s like in the trenches.”

Kristi Baker, incumbent: “I love our community. I love our schools. I feel like people can talk with me.”

John Duggan: “I’m a parent, that’s one, that’s probably the most important one. I do have children in the schools.”

Sandy Steed: “I’m running. Just for a new perspective, fresh eyes for a system that’s already built.”

The candidates covered a lot of ground, weighing in on critical race theory, banning books, and a growing population.

Benedict: “Vulgarity in certain reading materials has been going on for about six to eight months, and people weren’t getting answers.”

Baker: “We always can improve make sure that our student achievement continues to soar that our teachers, parents, and our stakeholders are involved in the decisions that we make and give us input.”

Duggan: “The population is growing, and the school system needs to look at that and figure out how to expand and accommodate all the people that will be coming in.”

No matter the position or the reason for running, the candidates are thankful for a forum that will allow them to be heard.

Steed: “I started looking at the food and stuff and issues that food causes nourishing children’s bodies helps promote better brains, and better brains help children succeed better.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.