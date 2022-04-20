Child Enrichment breaks ground on new headquarters in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,000 pinwheels for 1,000 kids. That’s how many children Child Enrichment Services helped in our community last year.

On Wednesday, they broke ground on a new facility. It’ll have an additional interview room, an on-site medical room, more therapy space, and a training room.

“Today, our community is demonstrating that our children are a priority,” said Executive Director Kari Viola-Brooke.

Child Enrichment has been waiting a long time for this.

“We have needed a new facility for years, so it’s exciting to think of the impact we’ll have on the community and the children we’re able to serve,” she said.

Shovels met dirt for a new Child Enrichment headquarters. Viola-Brooke says this will help them better serve kids in need during a rise in child abuse cases.

“It has been draining. Last month we did 82 forensic interviews, the most we’ve ever done before that was 65, so there’s been a huge increase,” said Viola-Brooke.

Each pinwheel represents a child in our area who needed help last year. Viola-Brooke says it’s been difficult to keep up.

They’re now one step closer to bringing that new building to our community. She expects they will move into the new facility in May of next year.

“It puts a lot of work on our staff and in really tight quarters where we don’t have enough space. It has just been an extreme hardship, so in this new facility, we will have more than enough space to provide the services that are needed right here in our community,” she said.

