Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Child Enrichment breaks ground on new headquarters in Augusta

By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,000 pinwheels for 1,000 kids. That’s how many children Child Enrichment Services helped in our community last year.

On Wednesday, they broke ground on a new facility. It’ll have an additional interview room, an on-site medical room, more therapy space, and a training room.

“Today, our community is demonstrating that our children are a priority,” said Executive Director Kari Viola-Brooke.

Child Enrichment has been waiting a long time for this.

MORE | Local elementary students face off in reading competition

“We have needed a new facility for years, so it’s exciting to think of the impact we’ll have on the community and the children we’re able to serve,” she said.

Shovels met dirt for a new Child Enrichment headquarters. Viola-Brooke says this will help them better serve kids in need during a rise in child abuse cases.

“It has been draining. Last month we did 82 forensic interviews, the most we’ve ever done before that was 65, so there’s been a huge increase,” said Viola-Brooke.

MORE | Military families celebrate Purple Up Day at Riverside Elementary

Each pinwheel represents a child in our area who needed help last year. Viola-Brooke says it’s been difficult to keep up.

They’re now one step closer to bringing that new building to our community. She expects they will move into the new facility in May of next year.

“It puts a lot of work on our staff and in really tight quarters where we don’t have enough space. It has just been an extreme hardship, so in this new facility, we will have more than enough space to provide the services that are needed right here in our community,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri...
All 5 suspects caught in murder of 8-year-old girl
Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff launches ‘decisive action’ against surge in killings
Chevron Food Mart
No one injured in East Boundary convenience store shooting
Shots were fired at Circle K on Walton Way.
Deadly shooting at Circle K on Walton Way
From left: Johnny Hinson and Allison Riggs
Aiken officers seize drugs, arrest 2 in deadly overdose case

Latest News

Homelessness Task Force: Short-term and long-term goals
Homelessness Task Force: Short-term and long-term goals
fruit stand
Community steps in to help local non-profit with resources
Community steps in to help local non-profit
Sho-Ane Design
Prom celebrations are back in a big way for this local business owner
Prom is back in a big way
Prom is back in a big way