Leaders discuss long- and short-term goals on homelessness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It won’t bring change overnight, but it will make a difference for years to come.

Augusta commissioners passed a strategic plan from the city’s homelessness task force to help the hundreds of people living in Augusta without a place to call home.

It’s a long-term plan with a lot of moving parts. While they can put some efforts to work right away, others will take some time.

Some long-term goals include a new Salvation Army shelter and building affordable housing. They must find the money to make it happen. Through years of work on this plan, the task force found and created initiatives they decided to keep in place.

Some things are already making a difference. It’s not quite a home, but the Love Centered on Fenwick Street offers a lot.

“Clothes, food, shelter during the daytime, any hygiene products they may need,” said Lakesha Armstrong, Love Centered Ministry’s founder.

Soon, their day services will be partnered with the task force initiatives.

Task force leader Daniel Evans said: “There’s an immediate need. There’s a human being at the end of the conversation that needs to feel safe and secure with themselves and their belongings for a long period of the day.”

Day sheltering is one of the short-term, active goals of the task force. Along with aiding to stop evictions in the courtroom. The Street Outreach team continues to meet people on the streets, connecting them with resources.

Armstrong said: “The biggest need always has been, ‘how can we get long term shelter?’ I have a lot more people this year sleeping in their cars.”

Some solutions take a little more money.

Evans said: “Just like in any community, Augusta when it comes to dealing, not just with the issue of homelessness but poverty in general, has a greater sense of need than we do access to resources.”

Establishing a mental health court to keep people out of jail, employment pipelines through a resource center, and affordable housing will take a while longer.

But even if only for a day, one step is progress.

Armstrong said: “At the end of the day, that is our goal. We want to meet the needs of the people.”

Love Centered Ministry serves about 55 people per day in their day shelter. Once the partnership is sealed with the city, they expect to serve about 80.

To volunteer or donate, visit Love Centered Ministries.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.