Aiken County school leaders discuss progress of new North Augusta schools

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents can expect to see a brand-new middle school in North Augusta by next summer and an elementary addition after that.

It’s been a year since the Aiken County School Board doubled Highland Springs’ student capacity from 350 to 750 and then increased the budget from $32 million to $54 million.

They’re working on studies to figure out which students will be coming to the new schools with all the growth.

That was the main concern in Tuesday’s meeting. They’re a few months ahead of their original completion goal of fall 2023.

“We now have walls. We’re starting to get some walls up. We’ve got the footing. We’ve got some of the roadways going in there, but you can see some of the new walls are beginning right there at grade and coming right up at the foundation,” said Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services.

After they finish the middle school, they’ll build Highland Springs Elementary School on the same site. The middle school is potentially coming the following year in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.