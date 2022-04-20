Submit Photos/Videos
2 arrested in massive Allendale County burglary case

By Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two CSRA men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of burglary and grand larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to SLED, Michael Douglas Jackson, 34, of Barnwell, and Anthony Allen Cordell, 34, of Windsor, entered land of the victim in the community of Martin with the intent to deprive the owner of his possessions.

SLED said they entered several vehicles and stole a dump truck-style vehicle as well as numerous tools, firearms and ammunition, and utility trailers within the residence and adjacent buildings.

The theft, which took place around March 11, totaled well above $10,000, according to the arrest warrants.

Jackson and Cordell were booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center, according to SLED

SLED’s assistance with the case was requested by Allendale County’s Sheriff Tom Carter. The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

