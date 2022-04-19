Submit Photos/Videos
Waynesboro Police search for baby believed to be endangered

The Waynesboro Police department is searching for a missing baby
A'hmaud Griffin
A'hmaud Griffin(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WRDW STAFF
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Waynesboro Police Department says it is looking for a 4 month old baby boy taken by his father Monday night.

Police say they are looking for Travis Griffin and his 4 month old son A’hmaud Griffin.

They say Travis was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black shorts, A’hmaud was last seen wearing a white onesie.

Both were last seen at 803 Davis Road, Waynesboro GA and police say the baby is believed to be endangered.

If anyone has any information about where they may be, Police ask for you to notify Waynesboro Police Department Investigator Angela Collins 706-554-8022 or Dispatch 706-554-2133.

