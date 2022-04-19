Cops name suspect arrested in latest Augusta slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid a surge in deadly shootings, deputies have made an arrest in the latest – one of three in Augusta in the past two days.

Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was arrested after a fatal shooting Monday night that began with an argument outside a convenience store, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning.

That shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way, where they learned the victim, Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, had been shot at least once.

She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m., according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the shooter fled the scene in a gray sport utility vehicle.

Buckner was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

The shooting occurred after the victim and suspect argued in the parking lot, deputies reported.

A surge in shootings

The Circle K slaying wasn’t the only fatal shooting Monday in Augusta.

One was also reported at 7:23 a.m. when deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road to investigate a report of a death. At the scene, deputies found a male victim who’d been shot at least once.

The victim had been found by a passing motorist and pronounced dead on the scene at 7:58 a.m., according to Bowen.

Bowen identified the victim as Johnnie Coleman, 72, of the 200 block of Holloway Drive.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Bowen said.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to deputies.

Monday’s shootings were just two in a string of violence that’s leaving a trail of deaths and injuries across the CSRA.

In January, we spoke with the sheriff’s office about violent crimes, and Sheriff Richard Roundtree said it was time to make a change.

But we’re still seeing periodic spikes in violent crime.

“These acts of violence are being perpetrated mostly in African American communities and mostly by African American individuals. Especially young, male African American individuals, and that’s extremely disheartening,” Roundtree said. “This is a cultural and generational problem that just law enforcement itself is not going to be able to tackle alone.”

At some point, Roundtree says there has to be a cultural shift that requires help from schools and families.

Nevertheless, people are still dying.

Just in the past few days, there were two other deadly shootings in Augusta:

JaJuan Russell, 21, of the 700 block of East Chapman Street, was fatally shot early Sunday in the 3700 block of Oslo Road. Russell taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Prague Court, the same neighborhood as Sunday’s shooting. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Bowen said the victim’s body was sent to the GBI.

Larger crime wave

The fatal shootings come as part of an uptick in violent crime across the CSRA in the past few days:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.