Storage blaze sends 5 firefighters to hospital; customers banned

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a fire damaged most of the units at a self-storage business off Gordon Highway, we’re learning that five firefighters were taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries.

Three of those firefighters had been released Tuesday morning, according to the Augusta Fire Department,

Three additional firefighters were evaluated on the scene.

Injuries ranged from muscle strains to smoke inhalation, according to the department.

Meanwhile, customers will have to wait to check on their property at Simply Self Storage, 2134 Gordon Highway, The department says that’s because an investigation is in progress.

The business will contact customers when it’s safe to come to the property, where 50 of the 76 units sustained damage ranging from substantial to minimal.

The business is not commenting on the matter. Managers with the company are among those banned from the property by fire officials due to the investigation.

The fire was reported at 9:49 a.m. Monday by an off-duty firefighter driving by who saw smoke in the air.

