Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Spring market at the 5th Street Marina returns

A new hot spot market will be opening up every Sunday at the 5th Street Marina.
A new hot spot market will be opening up every Sunday at the 5th Street Marina.(Source: 5th Street Marina)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Market along the 5th Street Marina makes a return just in time for spring.

Starting May 1, you will be able to go to the river and find a variety of spring, Easter, and Mother’s Day items to buy for you or your loved ones.

There will be products for hair care, jewelry, soaps, children’s toys, crotched items, wooden items, car freshies, pottery and sewed items, and more! Plus, there will also be a food trailer selling hot food items and kids can go to the nearby playground while their family shops. Nosey Rosie the River Dog will also show up for the family fun.

The market will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and June 5, 12, 19, 26 - all Sundays.

If you’re a vendor looking to post shop at the market, send an email to marketatthemarina@gmail.com to receive an application to set up. The fee is $20.00 per table.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Augusta shootings kill 4 in 5 days – 2 in the same neighborhood
Deputies respond to apartment complex on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta.
Robbery, suspect hunt draw SWAT team to Augusta apartments
From left: Xaviar Grinage, Charles Grinage and Treyvion Grinage
3 arrested in Easter Day shooting at Diamond Lakes Park
Motorcycle generic
1 killed, at least 1 injured in wave of wrecks across CSRA
Mayor Hardie Davis
New allegations made against Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis

Latest News

Downtown Aiken
Aiken closes 2 parks to replace playground equipment
Blood donation.
New program lets local patients thank their blood donors
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Call Before You Dig with Georgia 811
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Call before you dig
Diamond Lakes Regional Park
Diamond Lakes Regional Park closes for the day, city officials say