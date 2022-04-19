Spring market at the 5th Street Marina returns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Market along the 5th Street Marina makes a return just in time for spring.

Starting May 1, you will be able to go to the river and find a variety of spring, Easter, and Mother’s Day items to buy for you or your loved ones.

There will be products for hair care, jewelry, soaps, children’s toys, crotched items, wooden items, car freshies, pottery and sewed items, and more! Plus, there will also be a food trailer selling hot food items and kids can go to the nearby playground while their family shops. Nosey Rosie the River Dog will also show up for the family fun.

The market will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and June 5, 12, 19, 26 - all Sundays.

If you’re a vendor looking to post shop at the market, send an email to marketatthemarina@gmail.com to receive an application to set up. The fee is $20.00 per table.

